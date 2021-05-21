Benefits of facial recognition kiosks for hospitality, travel highlighted by NEC, BizVibe

Higher revenues, increased security, and faster check-ins

Kiosks with face biometrics could be deployed to various areas in the travel and hospitality industries to secure and improve a range of customer experiences, according to an NEC executive and a new market report.

Michael Gray, Senior Vertical Practice Manager of Hospitality at NEC, recently wrote a post on the company’s blog highlighting the benefits of facial recognition kiosks in the hospitality industry.

According to Gray, the first benefit of this technology would be a better use of hotel resources, with self-service kiosks automating the check-in process for guests and allowing staff to focus on more meaningful interactions with guests.

Improved customer satisfaction is another important benefit of facial recognition kiosks, which allow for a customized, contactless, and faster check-in and out experience.

This, in turn, reduces human error in processing guests’ bookings and leads to increased revenue for hotels via up-sell opportunities offered to customers within the kiosk.

Facial recognition check-ins spotted as major traveling trend

New data from B2B marketplace and research company BizVibe showed facial recognition check-ins as a major trend for the travel arrangement and reservation services industry, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

According to the new report, the trend will primarily impact facial recognition systems related to accommodation booking services, air travel sites, and airport parking services, together with corporate housing and travel management.

The main focus of the growing adoption of facial biometric in the travel industry so far is to reduce the time customers spend on check-ins, as well as the complexities related to these tasks, according to the report.

Convenience was also a key factor, with customers being able to book hotels on websites and have their credit authorized after undergoing face and ID scans directly at kiosks located in the hotels.

