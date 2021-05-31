Osram introduces new infrared LED sensors for face biometrics in laptops

SFH 4171S and SFH 4181S miniaturized components released

Osram Opto Semiconductors has unveiled two miniaturized components designed to foster the development of biometric facial verification solutions in laptop applications.

The new SFH 4171S and SFH 4181S infrared LEDs (IREDs) emit wavelengths of respectively 850 nanometers and 940 nanometers and are built to satisfy slightly different consumer needs.

Similar in specifications, the SFH 4181S’ capabilities allow the component to avoid the so-called ‘red glow,’ which the human eye perceives as red flickering.

In terms of dimensions, both IREDs are installed in the Oslon P1616 package, which measures only 1.6 mm by 1.6 mm by 1.71 mm. This allows installation of the sensors in very slim laptop displays, featuring particularly narrow bezels. Despite their small packaging, however, both components can deliver an optical power of 1150 mW at 1 ampere and beam intensity of 680 mW/sr.

Thanks to their special primary optics bundling the light at a beam angle of 35 degrees, the sensors can improve performance values and enable their infrared camera to capture high-quality images for biometric matching, the company says.

The new IREDs are the results of Osram’s latest efforts in biometrics, but the company has been a strong supporter of this technology for some time now. In 2019 the firm launched IR sensors for 2D facial recognition in smartwatches, and last year praised the benefits of biometrics in the automotive sector.

Article Topics

biometrics | consumer electronics | facial recognition | infrared | laptops | Osram Opto Semiconductors | sensors