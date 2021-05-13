Veridos shares first-half results of biometric D4Fly border-crossing project

First positive results achieved despite the pandemic

Veridos has announced positive results for the first half of the D4Fly (Detecting Document frauD and iDentity on the fly) project, which explores multi-biometric fusion for rapid identity checks at international borders.

Funded by the EU research framework program Horizon 2020, D4Fly focuses on the development of novel biometric solutions for identity verification at border crossings. The project was started in 2019 under the coordination of Veridos.

Last January, the German company released a public update on the project, unveiling three major steps in the creation of the new, multi-modal biometric verification system.

These were respectively the registering of passengers’ passports in kiosks upon their arrival at the airport, the enrolment of photo and other biometrics to be associated with the passports, and the creation of a ‘biometric corridor’ to authenticate the captured data before boarding.

Now, Veridos announced the international team behind D4Fly, which counts 18 partners, has been working on additional research on a number of biometric technologies.

Iris verification ‘on the move’ was one of them, together with 3D face image verification, and somatotype analysis based on a full-body image.

“The iris has proven to be a great biometric feature because it does not change throughout a person’s lifetime, it is unique, and it allows touchless verification even while the person is moving,” explained Veridos CEO Andreas Räschmeier.

In addition, Veridos confirmed the first version of the biometric corridor has already been designed, with the consortium currently working on ways of integrating anti-spoofing capabilities within the system.

“Veridos has implemented many state-of-the-art border control solutions around the world,” Räschmeier added. “With D4Fly, we strengthen our knowledge in the latest verification technologies and guarantee the delivery of future-proof-solutions.”

The project is scheduled to finish its initial phase in August 2022, with future stages planned to focus on the further development of biometric solutions for authentication of travelers and document verification.

