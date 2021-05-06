Voice biometrics partnerships revealed by Aculab, LumenVox

For customers operations and patient engagement

Aculab announced its secure voice biometric engine, VoiSentry, has been integrated into the UCHU HUB platform.

The collaborative solution is designed to connect data from different sources and visualize it according to specific parameters.

UCHU HUB is mostly used by airport ramp operators, maritime port logistics personnel, supply chain optimization experts, and workforce mobilization coordinators for utilities and local authorities.

Following the beginning of the new partnership, the platform will feature voice biometrics’ AES-256 encryption for both enrollment and verification.

“The selection of the Aculab VoiSentry product was an easy one for UCHU, it provided both the levels of security and performance we needed and was also simple to integrate into our existing products” commented Lee Spencer, a UCHU Founding Partner.

The partnership with UCHU follows another one Aculab established with Dotlines Group last week.

LumenVox partners with SpinSci on biometric patient engagement solutions

LumenVox has announced a partnership with SpinSci, a firm focusing on the development of healthcare collaboration and contact center solutions, to deliver its speech recognition and voice biometrics.

Thanks to the new collaboration, LumenVox biometrics will be integrated within SpinSci-owned platform Epic, a tool designed to enable the creation and management of Electronic Health Records (EHRs). Both SpinSci and LumenVox’ technologies are compatible with Cisco’s Unified Customer Voice Portal (CVP) platform to increase value and speed to service for new and existing Cisco customers, according to the announcement.

“The digitization of healthcare is gaining huge momentum right now,” explained LumenVox Founder and CEO Edward Miller.

Moving forward, LumenVox’s modular technology will enable SpinSci to utilize Speech Recognition to improve the patient experience, as well as Voice Biometric Authentication to enhance security and help to ensure HIPAA compliance.

“Through this partnership, we want to give practices and their patients convenience, security, and peace of mind,” Miller concluded.

