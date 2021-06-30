Biometric login: The new face of identity management and cybersecurity

Cybersecurity experiences new threats every day. To adapt to increasing threats, continuous improvisation in systems security and constant monitoring of operations and data management is crucial, especially in the field of biometrics. Once biometric data is lost, it can’t be restored or reset.

This whitepaper by Mantra explores how biometric login works, applications such as employee attendance, access control to applications and networks, and verification for hardware access, and examines Microsoft frameworks for cost-effective options for system integrators and biometrics manufacturers.

Download White Paper

Please fill out the following brief form in order to access and download this white paper.

Your Name *

Email Address *

Phone Number *

Company

Job Title/Position

Would you like to receive Industry news? Yes, I would like to receive industry updates by email. I'm not interested at this time.

Privacy * I acknowledge and agree to my personal information being shared by Biometric Research Group with our third party partners, so they can contact me directly about their products or services.





Article Topics

access control | access management | biometrics | Mantra Softech | time and attendance | white paper | Windows Hello | workforce management