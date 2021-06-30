Biometric login: The new face of identity management and cybersecurity

Biometric login: The new face of identity management and cybersecurity

Cybersecurity experiences new threats every day. To adapt to increasing threats, continuous improvisation in systems security and constant monitoring of operations and data management is crucial, especially in the field of biometrics. Once biometric data is lost, it can’t be restored or reset.

This whitepaper by Mantra explores how biometric login works, applications such as employee attendance, access control to applications and networks, and verification for hardware access, and examines Microsoft frameworks for cost-effective options for system integrators and biometrics manufacturers.

