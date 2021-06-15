ISS continues Middle East biometrics market push with Dubai expansion

Intelligent Security Systems (ISS) says the opening of a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the recent appointment of Raheel Ahmed Jalili as new Technical Sales Manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, all underpin the company’s commitment to expand its influence within the Middle East region’s market for digital video security systems and biometrics.

According to a company announcement, the new Dubai office — a larger work space — is located at Jumeirah Lake Towers, a large facility consisting of 80 towers built along a scenic waterway.

The office will provide sales, technical support and maintenance services to clients, plus local development and customizations and integration of its security surveillance software with face biometrics.

ISS said its sponsorship of a number of symposiums in the region is also a pointer to that commitment. The first of the events will be taking place in Dubai on June 17, while two others for Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been programed for September, the release reveals.

The planned events will focus on innovations concerning enterprise security with designated speakers and delegates expected to discuss themes including city surveillance, critical infrastructure security, and intelligent traffic solutions, which are all areas ISS covers.

In line with ISS’s Middle East commitment, Raheel Ahmed Jalili said upon his appointment to the new role recently: “Saudi Arabia is a great market within our industry, with plenty of opportunities for which our solutions are perfectly matched. Since our establishment in the country, ISS has witnessed impressive growth, which has propelled our market share to the next level.”

