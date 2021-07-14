Biometric payment card commercialization accelerates with 250K unit follow-on for FPC

Fingerprint Cards has received a follow-on order for its T-Shape biometric sensor module from a customer the company characterizes as a global top-three card manufacturer to power its biometric payment cards.

The order is for approximately 250,000 units of the fingerprint biometric modules.

FPC says that all of the initial commercial launches of biometric payment cards feature its technology, and further that this latest order indicates the mass market roll-out will accelerate.

Early commercial launches of biometric payment cards include one from BNP Paribas and one by Swiss Corner Bank.

“Fingerprint sensors for biometric payment cards represent a very large potential market for biometrics, and this order manifests our leading position within this growing market and the strength of Fingerprints’ solution,” says Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments and Access at Fingerprint Cards. “Together with our partners, we are enabling banks to remove the payment cap and bring consumers the trust and experience needed for contactless payments.”

FPC biometrics recently passed Mastercard specifications testing by Fime.

