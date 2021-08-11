Biometrics demand prompts Onfido to establish regional HQ in Amsterdam

| Frank Hersey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics  |  Trade Notes
Biometrics demand prompts Onfido to establish regional HQ in Amsterdam

Onfido announces it is establishing a regional HQ in Amsterdam to serve the Benelux area after winning a face biometrics contract with Lynk & Co, a car membership startup and its latest client in the region.

The Amsterdam office will support the 216 percent year-on-year growth Onfido reports for the region which includes clients such as challenger bank Bunq and LeasePlan Bank. Finance and mobility, where users rent vehicles, require trusted identity services which operate remotely.

Lynk & Co has already integrated Onfido’s AI-powered document and biometric verification software to compare a selfie with an official identity credential.

“Benelux is a growing hotbed of international fintech activity that requires robust identity verification for KYC,” said Mike Tuchen, Onfido CEO about the opening of the new Amsterdam office.

“This has been an area of growth for Onfido and we’re committed to providing the best possible service to our existing customers, as well as growing our business in the region.”

The company’s latest financials reveal triple-digit growth and revenues passing $100 million. It recently held a joint training session with INTERPOL on developments in digital ID documents for airport staff in the New York region.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics