Biometrics demand prompts Onfido to establish regional HQ in Amsterdam

Onfido announces it is establishing a regional HQ in Amsterdam to serve the Benelux area after winning a face biometrics contract with Lynk & Co, a car membership startup and its latest client in the region.

The Amsterdam office will support the 216 percent year-on-year growth Onfido reports for the region which includes clients such as challenger bank Bunq and LeasePlan Bank. Finance and mobility, where users rent vehicles, require trusted identity services which operate remotely.

Lynk & Co has already integrated Onfido’s AI-powered document and biometric verification software to compare a selfie with an official identity credential.

“Benelux is a growing hotbed of international fintech activity that requires robust identity verification for KYC,” said Mike Tuchen, Onfido CEO about the opening of the new Amsterdam office.

“This has been an area of growth for Onfido and we’re committed to providing the best possible service to our existing customers, as well as growing our business in the region.”

The company’s latest financials reveal triple-digit growth and revenues passing $100 million. It recently held a joint training session with INTERPOL on developments in digital ID documents for airport staff in the New York region.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | KYC | Netherlands | onboarding | Onfido | remote authentication