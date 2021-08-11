Digital identity and KYC providers recognized for awards, nominations

A range of companies and individuals in the identity sector are being recognized for their contributions, including Dermalog, AU10TIX, Thales, Onfido and ID R&D. From innovation rankings in Germany to global recognition for identity providers’ contributions to other businesses, and nominations for digital ID companies supporting fintech to influential women.

Dermalog climbs the innovation rankings

Germany’s Dermalog represents the biometrics industry in a ranking of the most innovative small and medium-sized companies in the annual WirtschaftWoche magazine and Munich Strategy selection process. Hamburg-based Dermalog was placed 14th out of around 4,000 companies analyzed by Munich Strategy.

The company has made it to the Top 100 for the fifth time in a row and has risen from 49th place in 2020. Two-thirds of the score is based on innovation strength and one-third on performance.

In May 2021 Dermalog also won in the Gold category in the German Innovation Award 2021 for its multi-biometric cameras which can read faces and irises in one second from two meters.

AU10TIX wins 2021 Frost & Sullivan Award

AU10TIX has won the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Product Leadership Award in the Global Identity Management category for its end-to-end digital ID verification and document authentication service.

The U.S. business consultancy recognized the application of AI for solving everyday authentication problems and delivering a good customer experience resulting in onboarding in 90 seconds.

In June 2021 AU10TIX launched the new unified digital identity platform to streamline the KYC process.

Thales named a leader in advanced authentication

Thales has been recognized for its ability to offer unique identity security capabilities to large enterprises in the IDC MarketScape report ‘Worldwide Advanced Authentication for Identity Security 2021 Vendor Assessment.’

The report recognized the French firm’s ability to support every form of authentication technology available in the market in physical and digital formats.

Women in Identity, Onfido staff longlisted for Most Influential Women in UK Tech

Emma Lindley, co-founder of Women in Identity, and Clare Joy, expansion strategy manager at Onfido have been longlisted for Computer Weekly’s 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech.

The longlist has been growing in the ten years of the awards and this year for the first time includes more than 500 women who have made a significant contribution to the UK technology sector. The Top 50 will be announced on 30 September.

ID R&D, IDology selected as Finovate finalists

IDology, Prove, Veratad and ID R&D, recently acquired for $49 million by Mitek have been nominated as the finalists in the Best ID Management Solution category of the Finovate Awards.

The fintech industry awards take place in New York on September 14.

