Keyless achieves FIDO2 Certification for face biometrics technology

Upgrade comes just months after receiving FIDO biometrics compliance

Keyless has achieved FIDO2 Certification for its enterprise biometric security platform.

The news comes after the firm joined the FIDO Alliance in March, and had its face biometrics technology certified for FIDO compliance last May by Fime.

Achieving both FIDO certifications now makes Keyless the first vendor worldwide to meet these two high-security standards.

The company’s biometrics platform combines multi-modal biometrics with advanced cryptography and is built on distributed cloud architecture.

Keyless technology is designed to aid companies to deploy passwordless and multi-factor authentication solutions, de facto eliminating the need to store and manage sensitive information.

“In today’s digital world, the average person needs to remember more than 100 passwords so it’s no wonder that Verizon attributes 84% of security breaches to compromised passwords,” explained Keyless CEO Andrea Carmignani.

Because of this trend, many firms are now working to adopt zero-trust, identity-first security to protect their users.

“Achieving these two certifications from the FIDO Alliance is a crucial step on that journey and we’re proud to be the first to bring the next generation of biometric authentication to the market,” said Carmignani.

Keyless has also recently joined the DizmeID Foundation to support the development of self-sovereign identity solutions.

