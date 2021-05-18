Keyless biometrics certified for FIDO compliance by Fime

Keyless’ biometric enterprise security platform has been certified to the FIDO Alliance’s biometrics standards, with testing carried out by Fime.

The proprietary face biometrics technology from Keyless is now among technologies from only seven vendors to have biometric software certified by FIDO. The FIDO Biometrics Certification validates the compliance of Keyless’ technology with industry standards for user verification and spoof detection accuracy.

“FIDO Alliance’s Biometric Component Certification Program provides customers with a standardized way to trust the biometric systems they rely upon for fingerprint, iris, face, and/or voice recognition,” states Dr. Rae Rivera, FIDO Alliance’s director of certification. “By achieving FIDO Biometric Component Certification, Keyless has demonstrated, through comprehensive testing by an accredited third-party lab, that its facial recognition technology can reliably authenticate users correctly, and detect various kinds of fraudulent authentication attempts.”

Keyless says its novel application of privacy-enhancing technologies to biometrics enable secure biometric authentication without storing, processing, or managing biometric data. The company also joined the FIDO Alliance months ago to support the advancement of interoperable standards for passwordless authentication.

“In today’s evolving threat landscape, organizations have a serious obligation to protect customer data from privacy and security breaches that could expose users to identity theft, fraud, and financial crime. We take this obligation very seriously, leading us to complete the FIDO Biometric Certification Program to ensure that our biometric authentication technology meets globally recognized security and privacy standards,” said Andrea Carmignani, Keyless co-founder and chief executive officer.

“Keyless satisfactorily completed our assessments, having a false acceptance rate of 0.00 percent with an upper bound of 80 percent confidence, which is less than the 1:10,000 limit (UB 80 percent) needed to achieve certification. Keyless software also detected the 500 malicious authentication attempts during our testing – indicating that Keyless propriety biometric technology far exceeds industry security standards for biometric performance,” says Fime CEO Lionel Grosclaude.

Fime has been increasing its FIDO testing services, with the accreditation of its Taiwan lab to the cross-industry coalition’s open standards for safe and secure online services earlier this year.

Keyless recently announced it has secured over $9 million in funding, and has signed a series of partnerships with identity and access management (IAM) providers.

