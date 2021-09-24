Alfi says no ethnicity recognition on Uber, Lyft tablets

Alfi will not use its face biometrics-based technology that classifies ethnicity to target advertisements to viewers out of respect for user privacy and data security.

According to the Miami Herald, the tablets which Alfi plans to deploy in Ubers and Lyfts will not utilize the ethnicity recognition feature of its face detection technology.

Alfi recently concluded deals to have its face detection solution deployed to Uber and Lyft cabs on a pilot basis across the U.S., including in Miami. The company also entered a DOOH network deal to cross-sell its products in some airports.

The Herald notes Alfi’s objective is to bring innovation to the advertising industry by using its face detection and facial analysis solution to tailor ads to viewers, but without performing biometric identification.

In a prospectus cited by the Herald, Alfi said that brand owners would be able to gather all the data they need to provide informed interactions, such as age, gender, ethnicity and geolocation information, with its AI ad-targeting technology.

“Alfi’s prospectus describes the various machine models that Alfi has developed, and the many things they have the ability to recognize. However, Alfi has not deployed all those models in its rideshare tablets,” the company told Miami Herald in an email. The company also said its ethnicity recognition capability is not based on skin tones, according to the report, but did not elaborate.

Ethnicity recognition has so far been largely associated in the biometrics community with the repression of minorities in China.

