Paravision, Trust Stamp, Advance.AI add new talent

University of Lausanne hires Idiap's head of biometrics

A number of companies in the biometrics and digital ID space announce the appointment of new talent this week. Paravision has added Kurt Takahashi to its corporate board of directors, and Trust Stamp has hired Raman Narayanswamy as chief innovation officer. Also, Idiap’s head of biometrics Sébastien Marcel has been appointed professor at the School of Criminal Justice of the University of Lausanne, and Advance.AI has hired Lim Teng Sherng as its new chief commercial officer.

Paravision adds Kurt Takahashi to corporate board of directors

Currently the CEO of Netwatch Group, Takahashi will bring to Paravision more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and leadership in the security industry.

“As computer vision becomes an integral part of access control, security, and identity verification, I’m looking forward to helping the company continue to break away from the pack,” Takahashi said in a release.

The move comes after Paravision raised $23 million last June, and appointed biometrics industry expert Benji Hutchinson as its new president and chief operating officer.

Trust Stamp hires new chief innovation officer

Raman Narayanswamy will join the Trust Stamp to accelerate the company’s plans for global growth.

Before joining Trust Stamp, Narayanswamy led the biometrics division of Hewlett-Packard, as well as various digital identity initiatives as an advisor to Verizon and Payfone.

“I am excited to join the Trust Stamp team after working closely with them for several years,” the new CIO said.

“Trust Stamp’s data tokenization technology is fundamental to providing an absolute privacy-centric and secure approach to a digital presence that eliminates the potential for identity data to be weaponized.”

Trust Stamp has been active in 2021, entering the Hague Innovation Challenge in March, and raising $4 million last June.

Idiap’s head of biometrics hired by University of Lausanne

Sébastien Marcel, head of the Biometrics Security and Privacy Research Group at Idiap, has been appointed Professor at the School of Criminal Justice of the University of Lausanne.

The move is intended to strengthen the biometrics-focused collaboration between the two institutions.

“I’m not only proud to be a Professor at the University of Lausanne, but I also hope that it will allow me to increase the number of projects in collaboration with Idiap,” Marcel commented.

“These closer ties could for example lead to a joint lab in biometrics applied to forensic science.”

Advance.AI appoints new chief commercial officer

Lim Teng Sherng will join Advance.AI bringing 25 years of experience in risk and compliance, cybersecurity, systems integration, business infrastructure, and enterprise applications.

His experience will aid Advance.AI to accelerate its shift toward digitalization.

“I’m joining Advance.AI at a time when many enterprises globally are accelerating their digital transformation plans post COVID-19,” he said.

“Advance.AI’s one-stop digital identity verification platform, which unifies our best-in-class digital identity, enterprise fraud, and risk management solutions, can be configured, tailored, and deployed across a wide range of industries and regions and I’m very excited to lead the internationalization of our business.”

