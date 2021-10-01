Okta announces Digital Identity Forum Asia event

The date and list of speakers for Okta’s upcoming Digital Identity Forum Asia event. Taking place online on 6 October between 10.30 AM and 12 PM Singapore time (UTC+8), the webinar will showcase two keynote speeches and a panel discussion.

The former will be delivered by Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Deputy Chief Executive Gaurav Keerthi and Okta CEO Todd McKinnon.

The panel discussion will see the participation of a number of IT and cybersecurity industry experts, including Ivan Ng, Dr. Ong Chen Hui, Ong Whee Teck, Bryce Boland, Scott Monro, and Grace Chng.

The panel will discuss digital identity opportunities created by the pandemic, as well as how COVID-19 changed the way businesses work with their employees, engage with customers, and secure corporate data.

Writing on the Okta blog, Monro, who is the firm’s Regional Director in Asia, shared his thoughts about the upcoming event, and in particular the reasons for firms to utilize decentralized identity solutions.

“The big benefit is that anyone can access this sort of digital identity; all that’s needed is an internet connection and a smart device,” he wrote.

In addition, the executive said, decentralized identity opens up a variety of additional digital transformation opportunities for organizations, including a shift to passwordless authentication, stronger authentication technologies, and an improved customer experience.

“Within the industry, the benefits of decentralised identity extend to developers too. For them, decentralized identity opens the gates to better standards of app design, effectively eliminating the need for passwords or stringent authentication processes,” Monro explained.

The Okta executive concluded his post by highlighting his hopes for the future of digital identity applications.

“Decentralised identity will be a key component of digital transformation in the future and a promising enhancement to traditional cybersecurity and user experiences. Its adoption can spur partnerships, as well as innovation across the enterprise.”

authentication | biometrics | cybersecurity | decentralized ID | digital identity | Okta | standards | webinar