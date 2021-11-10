Daimler Mobility and Visa partner on biometrics for in-car payments

Will be available to Mercedes-Benz customers in Europe next year

Daimler Mobility and Visa have entered a new partnership to work on biometrics-powered ‘native’ in-car payments for Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The system will make purchases available directly through the car’s head unit (MBUX), which will integrate a fingerprint biometric sensor for authentication.

“There is nothing more convenient than authorizing a payment with your fingerprint,” comments Daimler Mobility CEO Franz Reiner.

The new biometric solution will be part of ‘Mercedes pay,’ a component of Daimler’s mobility and digitalization strategy, and the first one globally to incorporate the Visa Cloud Token Framework into its vehicles.

The Framework was originally created to allow more flexibility across multiple devices via the removal of sensitive payment information, instead converting data and storing it securely.

“A luxury customer experience of course includes the aspect of safety, and we fulfill that through native in-car payment. We offer our customers security not only when driving, but also when paying,” Reiner added.

The deployment of the biometric system is planned for Spring 2022 in the UK and Germany, with more European markets to follow.

The move is indicative of an increasingly wider adoption of biometric solutions in the automotive industry, both for driver monitoring and security purposes.

authentication | automotive biometrics | biometrics | data protection | fingerprint sensors | payments | Visa