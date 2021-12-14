Idemia’s forensic biometrics deal with Australia worth double previous estimates

A forensic biometrics contract won by Idemia with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) could be worth nearly AU$180 million (approximately US$128 million), almost double the amount originally reported, according to iTnews.

Idemia won three contracts related to the national database of fingerprint and palm biometrics, which currently includes 5.2 million sets of prints.

When the ACIC announced Idemia as its biometrics supplier for the next generation of its National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) in November, the deal was reported to be worth AU$90 million (US$ )

Now, iTnews has learned that the deal consists of an AU$32 million ($22.8 million) contract for upgrading and enhancing the forensic biometrics system, plus managed services contracts worth AU$14.8 million ($10.5 million) and AU$130.8 million ($93.1 million). The latter contract lasts until November, 30, 2034, aligning with the 13-year term previously reported.

ACIC began an attempt to replace its NAFIS with a biometrics identification solution (BIS) project in 2018, but cancelled a contract with NEC Australia to carry it out. An investigation later called the project “premature” and “poorly scoped,” and as iTnews notes, “deficient in almost every significant aspect.”

Idemia ended up supporting the existing NAFIS from that point, at additional expense to the government.

