Brivas adds architectural alternatives to biometric liveness patent family

Brivas has been granted its seventh patent, with approval for a system providing a biometric liveness check on a local client or device.

The patent, filed in January 2020 and granted this week by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Organization, for a “method and apparatus for authentication of a user to a server using relative movement” is part of the same family of patents as much of Brivas’ other intellectual property.

The patent document describes a system in which the user performs actions changing their position relative to the camera capturing their biometrics, with network packets to compare the data exchanged via any one of methods of digital communication. The document lists various types of networks and communication through the internet, LANs, WANs, WWANs, GPRS networks and personal area networks utilizing Bluetooth.RTM, to avoid reliance on any individual channel.

“In one embodiment, liveness is confirmed based on changes of the face in the image matching the angular movements as detected by the sensors,” the document explains. “Basing the determination off of angular movements can mitigate attempted spoofing by using a 2-dimensional image of a user.”

The patent will be officially issued on February 8, 2022.

Biometric liveness and presentation attack detection have been increasingly in demand among digital service providers for remote onboarding.

