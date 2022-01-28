FaceTec tallies up banner year for 3D liveness checks, biometrics partnerships

Deals unveiled, patent granted in busy Q4

FaceTec is reporting revenue growth of 246 percent for 2021, on the strength of a 268 percent increase in the company’s 3D biometric liveness detection technology and the addition of 20 distribution partners. The gains came even as the company added free optical character recognition and scanning features during the year.

The company also reported a 217 percent on a year-over-year basis for the fourth fiscal quarter of its 2021 year, with 3D liveness check usage up over 300 percent, a new patent granted for 3D face depth detection, and more than 130 million biometric liveness checks and 45 million age estimates performed. FaceTec also launched a major biometric digital wallet project with First Abu Dhabi Bank through partner gDI.

Highlights for FaceTec during the past quarter include a new deal to supply its technology to the Department of Homeland Security’s Traveler Processing vetting Service (TVPS), a renewed contract to provide remote identification software for Canadian Parliament, and new partnerships including with Unico and Intellicheck.

“Our outstanding performance in 2021 is a clear indicator that our unique 3D approach to remote digital identity is resonating globally,” comments FaceTec CEO Kevin Alan Tussy. “I believe our partner network will be the force multiplier that drives our 2022 growth beyond what we saw in 2021. I can’t thank our partners and the incredible team at FaceTec enough for their dedication and hard work over the last twelve months.”

The company is now performing more than 500 million 3D liveness checks annually.

