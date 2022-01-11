FaceTec 3D biometrics, liveness power onboarding, digital wallet for UAE bank

FaceTec’s biometric 3D face authentication and liveness detection technology has been successfully rolled out by Gulf Data International (gDI) for First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), which is the largest in the United Arab Emirates, according to the announcement.

FAB selected gDI’s digital security solution, powered by FaceTec’s 3D Liveness Detection and 3D Face Matching Software, to provide strong biometric security during user onboarding with a fast and intuitive interface on all user devices.

“FAB consistently works to apply innovative technologies to deliver a simpler, more convenient and smarter customer experience, at every step in the banking relationship,” explains FAB Head of Digital Banking, Consumer Banking Group, Sunil Dixit. “FaceTec offers us a valuable tool towards achieving this objective, with their solution allowing us to conduct liveness checks quickly and seamlessly without the customer needing to do anything other than look into the camera. Their 3D matching capability is unique and is widely adopted by leading organizations worldwide, with local support through their channel partners. It was a pleasure for us to work with gDi on the implementation of this cutting-edge solution, which will enhance the overall experience customers have with us.”

The new onboarding process uses FaceTec biometrics with a two-second video selfie to perform a match against an official photo ID, with robust presentation attack detection.

Returning users are authenticated for instant access, and FaceTec’s technology is also fully integrated with the Payit platform, FAB’s all-in-one digital wallet.

“This project was implemented together with our partner, FaceTec, who also helped us tailor the product to the specific requirements of the UAE market,” comments gDI CCO Omar Atta. “The rollout was well prepared beforehand so that we were able to execute it entirely without delay. A quick and effective rollout has resulted in FAB expanding the solution through its network of bank-wide applications in Q4, 2021.”

“We are honored to be working with both gDi and FAB on such an important and forward-thinking project in the UAE,” says Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec. “Working with such talented, smart people resulted in a seamless rollout of critical biometric cyber-security technology that will provide a foundation for the ambitious and progressive programs at FAB, and setting an example for the rest of the world.”

FaceTec was also one of many biometrics providers chosen for a self-enrollment trial for immigration checks by the UK Home Office.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | face biometrics | FaceTec | facial authentication | financial services | KYC | onboarding | presentation attack detection | UAE