authID multi-party, multi-factor biometric authentication patent gets go-ahead

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office USPTO has granted authID.ai a Notice of Allowance regarding a recent patent application for the multi-party, multi-factor biometric authentication method already commercialized by the company.

‘A Method and System for Transaction Authorization Based on a Parallel Autonomous Channel Multi-User and Multi-Factor Authentication‘ describes a way to enable an account holder to authorize a transaction, while at the same time a third-party identity verifier (such as authID) validates the identity of the account holder, (e.g. via a personal code or biometrics), thus confirming the account holder’s consent for the transaction, according to a company announcement.

“This patent sets authID.ai apart from other identity authentication providers by ensuring strong protection from spoofing and social engineering attacks that have plagued others in our industry,” explains the company’s CEO Tom Thimot.

Because of its dual form of confirmation, the new method combines explicit consent for the transaction with identity verification, creating a permanent record of both consent and verification for all parties, secured with a unique digital signature.

“We are committed to providing the highest levels of security and authentication assurance to our customers and their users when they transact business,” Thimot adds.

The technology behind the multi-party, multi-factor authentication patent is behind critical parts of authID.ai’s Verified authentication process, an additional step in confirming the identity of the account holder initiating a transaction.

Multi-party computation is an area of growing interest for companies in the biometrics space.

“authID.ai’s patented method provides strong identity assurance that eliminates the potential for scams, and offers an indisputable audit trail to both the account holder and our enterprise customers,” Thimot concludes.

The news of the Notice of Allowance from USPTO comes weeks after authID.ai announced it will provide its selfie biometric authentication solution to users of Microsoft’s Office 365 and Azure cloud computing service.

Article Topics

authentication | authID | biometrics | face biometrics | identity verification | multi-factor authentication | patents | research and development | secure transactions