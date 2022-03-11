GET Group launches app for contactless digital ID and mDL authentication

GET Group North America has launched an app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store that enables businesses to automate the authentication of mobile ID and mobile driver’s license information.

In a press release, GET Group says GET Mobile Verify allows businesses and government organizations to read digital IDs and driver’s licenses issued anywhere around the world as a legal form of age and identity verification. Merchants scan or tap an mDL or ID to receive information, and GET Mobile Verify provides cryptographic proof that the ID information is authentic. The app allows contactless and multi-factor authentication to approve purchases without needing to see the ID itself for visual inspection, and can store biometric data such as fingerprint templates.

GET Group lists the benefits of the iOS and Android app, such as enhanced data protection and privacy for customers because exchanged data is minimized; lessened spread of disease as no physical ID has to be handed over; and users can become early adopters as more states plan launches for mobile IDs and mDLs.

“GET Mobile Verify will allow business owners to reduce their fraud risk and increase their confidence in the validity of a patron’s identity,” says Alex Kambanis, managing director of GET Group North America. “It’s an incredibly trustworthy method of identity verification that can be used in a multitude of ways. From check-out at the liquor store to personalizing a diner’s experience at a restaurant with mobile check-in before they are even seated, retailers can offer a healthier and more efficient experience for both their customers and their staff.”

The app is a continuation of the efforts the company has made since 2019 to create an mDL platform. GET Group North America partnered with digital ID specialist Scytáles AB for a demonstration and hired mobile ID expert David Kelts to lead the effort to gain compliance for the ISO standard for mDLs. GET Mobile Verify is ISO 18013-5 compliant, the company says, and American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators guidelines.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based identity and biometrics company says it will offer free trials for GET Mobile Verify to verifying parties for a limited time, simultaneous with their mDL pilot in the U.S. state Utah. In 2021, Utah accepted 10,000 citizens to participate in the pilot program, and the Utah Community Credit Union accepted mDLs issued by GET Group as a legal form of ID.

