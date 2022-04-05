NIST plans new biometrics test for presentation attack detection systems

The National Institute of Standards and Technology, the U.S. Commerce Department’s body for setting the bar in biometrics and other advanced technologies, is launching a new version of its Face Recognition Vendor Test for technology to fight biometric spoof attacks.

The NIST FRVT PAD (presentation attack detection) test will provide independent testing of software-based PAD technologies submitted by vendors and other developers. The intention is to help inform developers and prospective end-users about the performance of specific algorithms in specified conditions.

Testing will be based on the ISO/IEC 30107 standard, and will evaluate the detection of presentation attacks using still photos and/or videos, according to the announcement.

“Presentation attack of face recognition systems (and the ability to detect it) is an area of high interest given the widespread deployment of face recognition systems, particularly in unmanned/unsupervised and remote enrollment and authentication scenarios,” NIST writes in explaining the motivation for launching the test.

The NIST FRVT PAD joins a roster of NIST biometrics projects that includes fingerprint system evaluation and interoperability research, and iris biometrics tests like IREX, as well as ongoing FRVTs for verification and identification, and specific challenges in face biometrics.

A draft operational concept and API document for the evaluation of PAD algorithms is now available for public comment, with comments due by April 26.

Because it is based on the ISO standard, the test will consider presentation attacks, such as replay attacks, but not other attacks which may be caught with liveness detection, such as image injection attacks. While hardware-based PAD systems are also out of scope, the document notes that the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is planning a future project that will include testing of hardware based PAD.

Information on how to participate in the new NIST FRVT PAD series will be released soon.

