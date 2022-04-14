Zwipe chosen for Jordanian biometric payment cards pilot, integrated for access control

Partner Reltime releases DeFi blockchain

Zwipe has been chosen by CSC-Jordan to pilot the Jordanian financial company’s biometric payment cards built on the Zwipe Pay platform.

CSC-Jordan offers a variety of financial services and secure payment technologies to banks in Jordan. As part of the collaboration, Zwipe will support CSC-Jordan with the issuing of biometric payment cards and offer them to other issuers in Jordan, a press release states. It also says that the collaboration paves the way for CSC-Jordan’s client banks to launch their own card products powered by Zwipe’s biometrics.

Basem Dweik, general manager at CSC-Jordan, says he anticipates the pilot to commence in the early summer of 2022.

“We are excited to partner with CSC-Jordan,” comments Ramzi Saboury, general manager of Zwipe in the MENA region. “Being a leading and multi-faceted payment company, combining its roles as issuer, acquirer and processor, CSC-Jordan is able to expand the partnership and will enable all the clients of CSC-Jordan who are interested in the next gen biometric payment cards to pilot and launch the product.”

Previous overtures by Zwipe to grow its biometric cards business in the Middle East include a partnership with K2 in February 2022, with NetPS in November 2021, and pilots in Egypt and Lebanon.

The news joins an announcement by Zwipe partner Reltime launching its decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain with a planned biometric payment card from Zwipe.

Reltime chose Zwipe Pay ONE to provide the biometrics for its DeFi ecosystem in September 2021, which is planned for release in the third quarter of 2022 in Reltime’s decentralized blockchain beta app. The platform uses RTC tokens and the newly-created digital asset Reltime Oxygen (RTO), and offers convenient, low-free transactions, according to the announcement.

Biometric cards integrating with Legic access control

Zwipe’s biometric card technology is also being integrated with Switzerland-based Legic Identsystem’s Security Platform to add two-factor authentication to its end-to-end access control offering, according to a separate announcement.

The partners say that their combined technologies provide high security with GDPR compliance in the card form factor, without requiring upgrades to organizations’ existing access control infrastructure.

“Zwipe’s embedded biometric verification in batteryless smartcards adds a revolutionary new layer of security to the huge installed base of LEGIC card-based access control systems worldwide,” Legic Head of BU Access Control John Harvey comments. “This innovation brings benefits that were formerly only available on smartphone solutions, while preserving existing infrastructure and drastically reducing time-to-market.”

“We are very excited with our cooperation with Legic, one of the leading global providers of end-to-end security platforms for smartphone- and smartcard-based access, mobility, shared resource and industrial IoT applications,” says Zwipe CEO André Løvestam. We are already working on several sharp customer cases based on Legic’s Security Platform. We are confident this is only the start of a long series of opportunities with Legic.”

Zwipe has been increasingly focused on access control, with a deal to strengthen security for a Norwegian airport announced just weeks ago.

Article Topics

access control | biometric cards | biometrics | payments | smartcards | Zwipe | Zwipe Access | Zwipe Pay ONE