Phonexia voice biometrics certified for financial services by South Korean institute

| Alessandro Mascellino
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Voice Biometrics
The Korea Financial Telecommunications and Clearings Institute (KFTC) has certified Phonexia’s biometric Speaker Identification for its South Korean partner Darwin Intelligence.

Following the move, South Korean banks and other financial organizations can now verify their clients’ voices using Phonexia’s biometrics capabilities, which were upgraded last October with audio quality estimation and other features.

According to Darwin Intelligence CEO Kim JaeBum, receiving the KFTC certificate is an important validation of the Phonexia Speaker Identification’s readiness for the South Korean financial market.

“The majority of voice biometrics providers in South Korea lack this KFTC certificate, which makes it difficult for banks to enhance their customers’ security and customer experience,” JaeBum adds.

“The Korea Financial Telecommunications and Clearings Institute requires each company to follow very strict rules in order to obtain the KFTC certificate, and the whole certification process can easily take up to one year to finish.”

Phonexia claims its voice biometrics algorithms are able to identify individuals in just three seconds of free speech with over 96 percent accuracy out of the box. The technology was mentioned as a fraud prevention leader in Opus Research’s latest report.

“With Phonexia Speaker Identification certified by KFTC, Darwin Intelligence can now provide banks with the state-of-the-art voice authentication solution that their clients have long waited for,” concludes JaeBum.

Article Topics

