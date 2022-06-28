ams Osram and trinamiX unveil behind-screen face biometric authentication tech

ams Osram and trinamiX have jointly announced the development of a solution that enables biometric face authentication suited to mobile payments from behind an OLED screen.

The companies unveiled the biometric tech at the Sensors Converge 2022 conference in San Jose, U.S., currently running between June 27 and 29.

According to the firms, the behind-screen technology relies on trinamiX’s certified face authentication software and a dedicated, dot-flood infrared projector by AMS Osram.

“ams Osram’s optimized projector is the perfect match for our solution,” explains Stefan Metz, head of smartphone business Asia at trinamiX.

“The combination of our unique hardware and algorithms rapidly produce reliable face authentication results to create an extremely smooth experience for smartphone users.”

For context, ams Osram’s new sensors come almost three years after AMS emerged victorious from the bidding war over Osram, acquiring 55 percent of the company’s shares with a €4.6 billion (US$5.1 billion) bid.

Thanks to the technological efforts of the (now) combined companies and trinamiX’s biometric algorithms, the new, behind-screen solution would also be able to deliver the“ultra-high” security performance required for mobile payments, according to the announcement.

“trinamiX’s solution has been tested exhaustively against spoofing attempts,” says AMS Osram’s Senior Product Manager Matthias Gloor.

“Even when attackers used ultra-realistic masks, the spoofing was detected and access reliably rejected. We present mobile phone manufacturers with a solution that fulfills top security requirements for mobile payments while being easy to integrate into their devices.”

trinamiX’s biometric technology for applications behind smartphone screens was also recognized by Android and the Fido Alliance in February and obtained IIFA certification in March.

ams Osram and trinamiX say the new biometric solution will be available to manufacturers later this year.

