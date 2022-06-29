BIO-key focused on expanding distribution for identity-bound biometrics, joins AWS network

In an eventful fortnight for BIO-key, the company has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), days after engaging with potential channel partners for its biometric cybersecurity solutions at the MSP Expo conference in Florida.

BIO-key also used the event to extend its Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) Program within the global Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) community and to develop new revenue opportunities.

“We’re seeing more MSPs and a new cohort of MSSPs interested in offering cybersecurity solutions which are a growing customer priority in today’s environment,” says Chief Revenue Officer Fred Corsentino.

“Increases in cyberattacks, cyber insurers requiring multi-factor authentication, the desire to eliminate passwords, and providing friction-less access are just some of the reasons customers have a strong interest in our solutions,” Corsentino explains.

BIO-key’s CAP is an Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB)-focused initiative, which aims to adapt identity and access management for businesses. CAP was founded by BIO-key in September 2019 and has since onboarded a number of partners, including 3Eye Technologies, DLT Solutions, and Cyberlitica.

“We have since signed on a number of tier one, distributors or master agents,” Corsentino told CRN. “And through that, we have brought on a bunch of different partners…We’ve since been bringing those agents on board, getting them up to speed on selling out solutions.”

CAP partners get yearly commissions for using the BIO-key software, as well as access to the biometric firm’s programs to help them sell its products.

BIO-key joins AWS Partner Network

Looking at expanding its reach and revenue opportunity further, BIO-key announced last week it has joined APN.

As part of the new collaboration, BIO-key will now aid AWS in helping customers bring digital identity and access management (IAM) strategies to the cloud for greater availability, scalability, and resiliency.

“We are pleased to expand our ongoing relationship with AWS through the AWS Partner Network,” comments Mark Cochran, president of PortalGuard at BIO-key.

“As IAM remains the doorway to a significant number of applications, any outages can create a significant impact from a business perspective.”

Additionally, as part of the APN, BIO-key will now have access to the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, an initiative for companies that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

“Becoming an AWS ISV Partner furthers our commitment to providing flexible, easy-to-manage solutions that help our customers and partners realize the ‘utilitylike’ availability, scalability, resiliency, and cost reduction benefits of managing identity in the AWS Cloud,” Cochran concludes.

The new partnerships come a month after BIO-key reported new financial gains in the first quarter of 2022 spurred by the sales of its biometric software.

Article Topics

BIO-key | biometrics | cybersecurity | distribution | identity access management (IAM) | identity-bound biometrics | multi-factor authentication | partner program | VAR