BIO-key partners with Darksteel on biometric security solutions distribution

BIO-key has been selected by managed security service provider (MSSP) Darksteel Technologies to provide customers with enterprise-grade digital identity authentication security and access control tools.

Darksteel will bundle and resell PortalGuard’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform for the solution’s versatility and numerous security features, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), ‘Identity-Bound Biometrics’ (IBB) options, single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset (SSPR).

“We needed a solution that could fit many of our varied customer needs,” says Carlos Cisneros, managing director of Darksteel Technologies.

“We were impressed with BIO-key’s wide variety of [MFA] options for our customers to choose from to secure access to their desktops and applications.”

BIO-key also entered a similar partnership with Rio Arriba County, New Mexico last February.

LIU renews contract with BIO-key

Long Island University (LIU) has renewed its digital identity and access management contract with BIO-key, continuing the customer relationship the company has had with LIU since 2015.

The renewal of the Portal IAM platform comes at a time of increased breaches and cyberattacks against higher education institutions, which has prompted a number of universities and colleges to partner up with biometric security providers.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with LIU and offer an integrated security approach to protecting the institution,” comments BIO-key president Mark Cochran.

“Many higher educational institutions must expand their security footprint without increasing net security costs.”

According to the executive, several institutions are looking for solutions that keep faculty, staff, and students safer while reducing both business disruptions and the number of outside providers they need to juggle.

“We excel at delivering security solutions with a tangible return on investment for our customers,” Cochran concludes.

The new partnerships come weeks after BIO-key joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and participated in the MSP Expo conference in Florida.

