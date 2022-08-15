Chile launches biometric identification system, aims to tackle organized crime

Chile is rolling out its first automated biometric identification system (ABIS) with the intention of tackling organized crime. Launch materials show hardware is supplied by Idemia.

The system will instantly identify known criminals, irregular migrants and the dead who have no form of identification, by cross-referencing the biometric databases of the civil registry, the civil police (PDI) and Interpol, according to the Santiago government website.

The 4.9 billion peso project (US$5.6 million) for the capital region will be implemented by the end of the year and will work across fingerprints, palm prints and face biometrics. They will be used across 27 police units in the region, specifically for migration, forensics and “daily control.”

Santiago’s biometrics launch announcement is primarily political, covering security and fear of crime. It also includes photographs of fixed biometric capture equipment and mobile devices, the latter clearly being Idemia technology.

Idemia was awarded a 10-year contract to supply digital ID services to Chile’s Civil Registry and Identification Service back in spring 2022. This was to cover user authentication via face, fingerprint and iris biometrics and create a new digital ID system for accessing government services.

This latest development with the governor of Santiago, the police and crime prevention department seems something of a departure, although access to the civil registry database is still part of the new scheme. Idemia lists payments, identity and travel as its service areas for the Santiago office.

Biometric Update has contacted Idemia for comment.

