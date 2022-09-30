BixeLab takes award for biometrics services to international market

BixeLab has been recognized for its engagement with the international biometrics market and community by an Australian Capital Territory government program.

The company was named the top ‘Exporting Government Solutions & Emerging Exporter,’ as one of seven businesses honored at the 2022 ACT Chief Minister’s Export Awards. A complete list of award winners was announced on LinkedIn by the Canberra Business Chamber.

“We’re thrilled for this recognition and believe that these awards will help us grow our reach in the ever-evolving digital identity markets and ecosystems,” BixeLab Founder Ted Dunstone told Biometric Update in an email. “The pandemic has accelerated government needs for digital transformation; the private sector has also seen enormous growth in digital identity in recent years. BixeLab is at the epicentre of this change, providing best-in-class biometric testing in accordance with national and international best practises.”

Asked about BixeLab’s success in reaching governments and business customers overseas, Dunstone notes that it is the only NIST/NVLAP and FIDO Alliance-accredited biometric testing laboratory in the Southern Hemisphere.

“The trustworthiness of a digital identity solution is provided through independent testing, verification, and certification of biometric parties forming part of such ecosystems. BixeLab biometric testing services verify that claims made by a vendor can hold up under real world conditions,” Dunstone adds.

“Digital identity will continue to rapidly evolve as national identity frameworks and privacy technologies mature. Whilst digital businesses and identity verification providers need to ensure they meet (and exceed) international standards, BixeLab will continue to assist them building trust in testing.”

BixeLab unveiled a set of biometrics training courses earlier this year during a launch event for its testing facility.

Article Topics

Australia | awards | biometric testing | biometrics | BixeLab | digital identity