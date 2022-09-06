Fingerprint Cards signs up Middle East partner to commercialize biometric payment cards

Fingerprint Cards has struck a partnership with Technical Equipment Supplies Company (Tesco) to promote the adoption of contactless biometric payment cards throughout the Middle East.

The card from Thales featuring Fingerprint Cards’ second-generation T-Shape module and biometric software platform will be commercialized and personalized for regional customers by Tesco under the agreement. The cards can be produced and integrated with standard manufacturing processes cost effectively, according to the technology suppliers.

“Tesco is a key player supporting digital financial transformation in Jordan and the Middle East,” comments Michel Roig, president of Payment and Access at Fingerprint Cards. “This partnership opens up new business opportunities for Fingerprints with Tesco’s loyal client base and enables us to support its mission to strengthen payment efficiency and security in the Middle East, improve the payment experience for consumers, and open up new revenue channels for banks.”

The Thales biometric payment cards featuring Fingerprint Cards’ technology are past 20 successful market pilots and commercial rollouts around the world.

Fingerprint Cards’ technology was also confirmed for compliance to Mastercard’s updated Fingerprint Sensor Evaluation Process at the beginning of 2022.

George Abdel-Massih, director of IT and Banking Solution at Tesco, adds: “There’s an increasing demand from Middle Eastern consumers for innovative, safe and seamless ways to pay. This has led to the rapid digitization that we’re seeing, and supporting, in the region’s banking and payments sector. By working with Thales and Fingerprints, we can tap into its leading biometric technology, expertise and solutions to enable new, exciting ways for our banking and financial customers to meet this demand.”

Fingerprint Cards, Thales and Mastercard are joint suppliers of biometric payment cards issued by Poland’s Bank Pocztowy.

