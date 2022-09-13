Linux Foundation to support digital ID interoperability with new OpenWallet Foundation

Open source nonprofit Linux Foundation has announced intentions to create the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), a project focusing on the interoperability of wallets and digital IDs.

According to Linux Foundation Executive Director Jim Zemllin, OWF’s main goal is to develop a secure, multi-purpose open-source engine to enable anyone interested in creating interoperable digital wallets.

“We are convinced that digital wallets will play a critical role for digital societies,” Zemllin explains. “Open software is the key to interoperability and security. We are delighted to host the OpenWallet Foundation and excited for its potential.”

At the same time, OWF clarified that it does not intend to publish a wallet itself, offer credentials, or create new standards but merely an engine to enable other entities to do so.

Wallets created as part of the new initiative will reportedly support a number of use cases, according to OWF founder Daniel Goldscheider, from identity to payments to digital keys.

“With the OpenWallet Foundation, we push for a plurality of wallets based on a common core. I couldn’t be happier with the support this initiative has received already and the home it found at the Linux Foundation.”

In fact, OWF has already been well received by several companies and organizations working in the digital ID space.

Luminaries from across the digital ID ecosystem weighed in.

“The Open Identity Exchange (OIX) welcomes and supports the creation of the OpenWallet Foundation,” comments Nick Mothershaw, chief identity strategist at OIX.

“The creation of open source components that will allow wallet providers to work to standards and trust framework policies in a consistent way is entirely complementary to our own work on open and interoperable Digital Identities.”

“”Verifiable credentials are becoming an essential digital empowerment tool for billions of people and small entities,” Aadhaar and India Stack Chief Architect Pramod Varma says.

“We’re on a mission to protect digital freedom for everyone,” comments Avast Director of Trust Services Drummon Reed. “Digital freedom starts with the services used by the individual and the ability to reclaim their personal information and reestablish trust in digital exchanges. Great end point services start with the core of digital identity wallet technology.”

“Daon provides the digital identity verification/proofing and authentication technology that enables digital trust at scale and on a global basis”, says Conor White, president for the Americas at Daon, “Our experience with VeriFLY demonstrated the future importance of digital wallets for consumers and we look forward to supporting the OpenWallet Foundation.”

As for the OpenWallet Foundation, the project will be officially unveiled in a keynote presentation at the Open Source Summit Europe in Dublin, Ireland, on 14 September 2022

