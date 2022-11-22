FB pixel

Apple patent hints at identifying people like puzzle pieces

| Alessandro Mascellino
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Surveillance
Apple has applied for an international patent describing home surveillance software that would try to recognize a person by portions of their body if it could not see a face.

If the algorithm monitoring a video feed sees some portion of a person’s body but cannot see the face, it would compare the portions it could view with those parts associated with previously identified and stored faces.

Based on what it sees, the software could send customized reports or alerts in a variety of ways to a user’s compute device of choice, according to patent application WO2022241294. The messages could include live video frames or snippets along with an ID suggestion.

Spotted by Patently Apple, the application hints at object recognition capable of identifying an individual based on clothing, too.

Publication of the application comes weeks after Apple was issued a United States patent for digital ID authentication using mobile devices.

