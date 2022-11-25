Infineon and FPC sign deal to develop and commercialize biometric payment cards

Infineon has signed an agreement with Fingerprint Cards for developing and commercializing a plug-and-play turnkey solution for biometric payment cards.

The solution ensuing from the partnership will be called SECORA Pay Bio and combine Fingerprint Cards’ FPC1323 sensor and biometric software algorithm with Infineon’s new SLC39B Secure Element technology.

“Our collaboration with Infineon will further push the boundaries of producing biometric payment cards with new, innovative product designs for the mass market,” comments Michel Roig, president of payment and access at Fingerprint Cards.

“By combining and integrating the leading components, Fingerprints’ FPC1323 and Infineon’s SLC39B secured system-on-chip, into one system package, we will offer proven biometric performance executed in a single chip. This innovative and fully integrated solution will simplify, scale production, and enable worryless payments for consumers.”

Infineon and Fingerprint Cards are already partners, having integrated the former’s security controller and the latter’s T-Shape sensor module last year.

The biometric cards in development will come with a pre-certified Java Card operating system (OS) that supports Mastercard and Visa bio-applets.

Further, SECORA Pay Bio also reportedly facilitates the card manufacturing process and considerably reduces the bill of material thanks to Infineon’s Biometric Coil on Module (BCoM) package based on inductive coupling.

From a technical standpoint, the technology eliminates the wired connection between the card antenna and the module, thus significantly improving the robustness and lifespan of biometric payment cards.

“The cooperation agreement with our strategic partner [Fingerprint Cards] is an important milestone in enabling easy-to-manufacture, cost-effective, and highly scalable biometric card production simply with existing tools at no additional CAPEX for our customers,” says Tolgahan Yildiz, head of payment solutions at Infineon’s connected secure systems division.

“This milestone also ratifies Infineon’s true commitment to biometric smart cards, where we will continue to work and innovate diligently with our partners to enable a great customer journey with biometric smart cards from production and enrollment up until payment at retail stores for secured and seamless transactions.”

The collaboration between the companies comes days after Fingerprint Cards announced two new launches of biometric cards made with its technology by Thales in Morocco.

