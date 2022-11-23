Yoti and UK Post Office receive further digital ID certification

Yoti and the United Kingdom Post Office have been certified for additional identity profiles under the Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

According to a Yoti announcement shared exclusively with Biometric Update ahead of publication, the additional certification will allow the two companies to perform digital ID verification for the Digital Barring Service (DBS) scheme using the company’s biometric Identity Verification service.

The solution will go live at the end of the month and is the result of a collaboration with data insight specialist and attribute service provider (ASP), Synectics Solutions.

“The partnership between Synectics Solutions and Yoti is based on a common goal – to support the creation of a digital identity market and to promote financial inclusion within it,” comments Chris Lewis, head of solutions at Synectic Solutions.

“The world and the way we navigate it is changing, and it feels as though we are on the cusp of a new era. It is an incredibly exciting time.”

The DIATF has an increasing number of certified providers. These include OCR Labs, Onfido, OneID, and, more recently, GBG.

No surprise: ID fraud costs passed on to consumers

But while the adoption of digital ID in the UK is on the rise, a recent report by GBG suggests consumers are gradually picking up the cost of digital identity fraud.

In fact, according to the report, 87 percent of UK business leaders confirmed identity fraud costs are being passed on to consumers.

The same study also found that two in three people in the UK think that businesses are cutting corners when it comes to protecting them from fraud by failing to check and verify people’s identities online. And 65 percent believe this consequently costs businesses more in the long term.

These worries were reportedly confirmed by business leaders surveyed for the study, with 94 percent saying that businesses do not have sufficient measures to check and verify identities online, thus opening the door to more identity fraud.

“By cutting corners in identity verification and authentication, businesses are leaving the door open to fraudsters to use stolen identities to obtain goods and services by deception,” explains Gus Tomlinson, GBG chief product officer of EMEA.

“More businesses need to put themselves into the shoes of victims and ask themselves, ‘How would I feel if I was at the receiving end of this experience?’ and reflect on whether cutting corners is worth the risk.”

GBG also recently announced a new no-code onboarding tool with face biometrics and liveness detection.

