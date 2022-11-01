GBG certified to UK digital ID trust scheme for compliant right to work, DBS checks

London-based GBG has become the latest firm to obtain certification for the UK Government’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

The move makes GBG an officially recognized Digital Identity Service Provider (IDSP) under the DIATF and will see the company provide digital identity verification services for Right to Work, Right to Rent and DBS checks via its GBG Identify product.

“This certification is not only a testament to our industry-leading technology and expertise at GBG, it also demonstrates our long-term commitment to compliance and regulation,” comments Jonathan Jensen, regulatory policy advisor at GBG.

According to the digital identity expert, the relevant policy is still in its infancy. Still, it is starting to gain momentum around the world as identity verification solutions development advances.

“The DIATF represents a huge step forward in policy for digital identity in the UK but also sets an example for regulation around the globe that will improve compliance and build confidence in online Identity verification,” Jensen adds.

More generally, the DIATF aims to eliminate the need to present physical documents to reduce the time needed to process applications and ensure compliance, security, and privacy.

“Digital identity is critical in driving economic growth, improving customer satisfaction, and creating a more inclusive digital economy for everyone,” Jensen explains.

“Our solutions are already being used millions of times each day to keep individuals and businesses safe and prevent bad actors from causing loss and distress. Achieving UK Government certification for our technology is another step forward in our company’s mission to build trust in a digital world.”

A less optimistic view about DIATF, particularly regarding Right to Work checks, was expressed a fortnight ago by Keith Rosser, director of Reed Screening, who highlighted the limitations of the UK’s upcoming digital identity scheme.

The number of IDSP certified under DIATF continues to grow, meanwhile, with OCR Labs, Onfido, and OneID all joining the scheme last month.

Also in October, the South East London unit of the UK National Health Service said it was looking for an IDSP to help it carry out background checks on new employees.

