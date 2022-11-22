Yoti to provide age verification for THG Ingenuity customers

Digital ID solution provider Yoti has entered a partnership with direct-to-consumer (DTC) partner firm THG Ingenuity.

As part of the collaboration, Yoti’s age verification solutions will become available on the THG Ingenuity platform, preventing the latter company’s underage customers from buying age-restricted products.

From a technical standpoint, Yoti’s age verification solutions include facial age estimation technology, a digital identity application and ID document verification.

Thanks to the new partnership, THG Ingenuity clients will be able to choose which of Yoti’s solutions best complements their business and then integrate them into different parts on the e-commerce customer journey.

“We’re delighted to be part of the THG Ingenuity platform, allowing their clients to access our robust and effective age verification solutions,” says Yoti CEO Robin Tombs.

“There’s no one size fits all approach when it comes to age verification. So, we have a suite of solutions which are all flexible, fast, scalable and secure. Companies can strengthen age checks and be compliant without compromising the customer experience.”

Commenting on the news, THG Ingenuity CEO Vivek Ganotra says that, through this partnership, the company will be able to broaden the range of solutions available to new and existing clients.

“We are proud to be partnering with age verification specialists, Yoti, to provide digital verification solutions to our clients,” the executive adds.

“It further extends THG Ingenuity’s capabilities as a unique, end-to-end eCommerce platform, which has proven to be a huge competitive advantage, helping our brand partners scale, expand and grow their DTC offerings.”

Beyond the THG Ingenuity partnership, Yoti has also recently joined forces with Sterling to develop an integrated digital identity verification workflow for hiring processes in the EMEA and APAC regions.

