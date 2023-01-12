Army seeks big AI answers from small businesses

The U.S. Army is looking to small businesses for what it calls trusted AI and autonomy technologies. The Army says this is one of the few times that it has looked to small businesses for help with artificial intelligence.

This is an open-topic solicitation through the Army’s Applied Small Business Innovation Research program. The three-month project pays $150,000 over that time.

Successful candidates will address six requirements: synthetic data generation, automated detection and prevention, and automated data labels. The context of the contract is biometric authentication, natural language analysis and supply chain resilience.

By seeking small businesses for AI, officials want to hear new thinking on rapidly evolving technology threats and tools. They also hope to stir more activity and innovation among smaller firms in this area.

Proposals are due now through January 31 and can be submitted via the Defense SBIR-STTR innovation portal. Questions can be answered at the portal, too.

The Air Force’s SBIR program also provides funding for biometrics developers, including Paravision and Clearview.

