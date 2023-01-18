Iris ID’s iCAM 7S biometric reader SIA OSDP compliance confirmed

Iris ID has announced that its IrisAccess iCAM 7S series of multi-factor biometric iris readers has been verified to meet the Security Industry Association (SIA)’s Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) communications standard for access control security and interoperability.

According to the company, the scanners are the first iris biometric devices to achieve the certification. Iris ID said in a release that the move would instill confidence in integrators, specifiers, and practitioners that its iCAM 7S series will work as intended for various types of access control use cases.

“The value and importance of adopting OSDP in our product lineup cannot be understated,” comments Iris ID Chief Technology Officer Jun Hong.

“OSDP is an industry standard, and it is essential to have in place as OSDP secures connections, protects against hacks, and allows for many remote functions not previously possible using the Wiegand protocol.”

In fact, the SIA certification also confirms that Iris ID scanners support bidirectional communication, allowing the readers to communicate directly to the centralized management platforms. This enables security administrators to monitor and configure iCAM 7S devices remotely and reduces the need for on-site maintenance.

At the time of writing, the Iris ID models verified to OSDP Secure Profile standard are the Iris Access iCAM 7000S, iCAM 7010S, iCAM 7101S, and iCAM 7111S.

The OSDP was recognized by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) as an international standard for access control communications in July 2020.

Since then, several biometric providers have achieved the certification, including Suprema and HID Global.

As for Iris ID, the company told Biometric Update in May last year it was in the process of exploring new multimodal biometrics applications.

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | iris biometrics | Iris ID | iris recognition | Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) | Security Industry Association (SIA) | standards