Thailand approves mobile digital ID for domestic air travel

Passengers boarding domestic flights in Thailand can now identify themselves using digital ID on a mobile application following approval from the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT).

The announcement was made by government deputy spokesperson Traisulee Taisaranakul after the rollout of the D.Dopa application developed by the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA). The app can run on iOS and Android systems, reports the Bangkok Post.

A pilot for the issuance of digital ID to Thai citizens by agencies under the Ministry of Internal Affairs using the D.Dopa app launched in January.

The deputy government spokesperson, who made the disclosure at the time, said the service would gradually be extended to other sectors as they expect to issue 10 million digital IDs this year.

Speaking on the use of digital ID for domestic flights, Taisaranakul said only IDs developed by recognized government agencies will be accepted. It should either be D.Dopa or the DLT QR License designed by the Department of Land Transport, said the spokesperson.

The government official also explained that the new move is in line with Section 14 of the Digital Public Service Act which defines the implementation of Thailand’s digital government strategy.

For a user to register a digital ID on any of the approved apps, they are required to scan a QR code to enable two-factor authentication, and then fill out a form for consent to conform with the Personal Data Protection Act.

