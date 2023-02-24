Western Michigan University’s deploys Idemia’s biometric access control

Western Michigan University (WMU) has announced deploying a new contactless, fingerprint biometric reader for access to its Valley Dining Center (VDC).

Called MorphoWave, the system integrates biometric algorithms from Idemia and will enable campus community members to register by simply swiping their right hand a few times.

After enrolment, they will be granted access without using their Bronco Card (the ID used to access campus facilities until now). There were more than 15,000 undergraduate students enrolled in WMU in 2020-2021.

WMU explains that MorphoWave translates hand scans into biometric templates, saved and encrypted in the system via an irreversible process.

“Using this system will make the entrance to the VDC much quicker and easier without having to worry about your student ID working or checking in if you forgot it,” comments Anna Kocol, a social work major from Chicago.

“I am excited to experience the seamless walk-through. I am also excited that the anxiety of checking my coat pocket for my designated ID placement will be history!”

WMU clarifies that using the MorphoWave biometric system is not mandatory, and Bronco Cards will still be required when using Guest Passes.

The deployment by WMU comes roughly a year after Idemia expanded its MorphoWave scanner line to address growing demand for contactless models due to the global health crisis.

