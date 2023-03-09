BixeLab quarterly newsletter primes businesses and governments on biometrics threats

A newsletter has been launched by BixeLab to help businesses and governments keep up to date on the latest threats to digital identity and biometric systems, as well as related vulnerabilities and changes in the legal and technology landscape.

The ‘I.D. Risk Alerts’ newsletter is published quarterly, and is made up of comprehensive analysis of threats and vulnerabilities that have recently become publicly known, along with advice on how organizations can protect themselves from identity fraud and other attacks. An open-source edition is available for download from the BixeLab website.

The inaugural edition of the newsletter reviews three different forms of spoof attacks, targeting face and face and fingerprint biometrics, and reports on developments in FIDO testing standards and Australian privacy law.

“At BixeLab, we are committed to helping organizations and individuals stay informed and secure in an ever-changing digital landscape. Our I.D. Risk Alerts newsletter is a key part of this effort,” says BixeLab CEO Dr Ted Dunstone. “The open-source edition provides a comprehensive overview of the latest threats and vulnerabilities and provides clear steps to reducing risk and staying safe.”

BixeLab also launched the BixeAcademy earlier this year to provide training for professionals in many of the areas touched on in the newsletter.

Article Topics

biometrics | BixeLab | digital identity | education | fraud prevention