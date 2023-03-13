Mouser debuts NXP facial recognition and 3D liveness detection kit

Mouser Electronics, a global distributor of electronic and chip components, has announced it is selling NXP Semiconductors’ SLN-VIZN3D-IOT development kit for facial recognition with 3D liveness detection.

“The SLN-VIZNAS-IOT enables developers to quickly and easily add facial recognition with 3D liveness detection to their products, particularly in the smart home and security markets,” says Mouser Electronics in a statement.

According to Mouser, the edge-ready SLN-VIZNAS-IOT kit leverages a 3D structured light module camera combined with an i.MX RT117F crossover processor to deliver secure facial recognition. It reportedly addresses privacy and latency concerns and can detect 3D facial recognition in indoor and outdoor and other challenging lighting conditions.

Mouser says the kit is turnkey software, minimizing development. It also has remote registration capability, which allows end users to register faces from mobile devices.

The company has an “extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Centre, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information,” adds Mouser.

The company says the kit can ship immediately.

Last November, NXP was in the news when id3 Technologies announced the integration of its EAL6-compliant biometric algorithm library into the new generation of the NXP secure smart card solution.

The company says the id3 library offers a secure and confidential authentication process, incorporating recognition of face and fingerprints that can be used independently or in combination with a PIN.

