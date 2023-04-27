‘Verified cuties only’: Tinder debuts video selfie biometrics for security

“Send me a video on Tinder” might sound like flirtation, but according to a news release from the social media dating app, it is about to become a security requirement. Subscribers who want to use the app’s photo verification tool — to, as Tinder puts it, “choose photo verified cuties only” — will have to take a video selfie and respond to some prompts.

Tinder’s existing selfie photo verification is based on FaceTec’s 3D biometric liveness detection software for face authentication.

Dating apps such as Tinder have faced concerns about vulnerability to fraud, as well as access by underage users. Last year, a researcher at Stanford University used a generative adversarial network to trick the app’s biometric verification software with an altered digital photo.

“Tinder daters consistently tell us that photo verification is one of their most valued safety features,” said Rory Kozoll, Tinder’s senior vice president of product integrity, adding that the company is prioritizing safe interactions for its subscribers. “The tool provides one more way to help members better assess the authenticity of their match.” The app will now prompt all new members to complete the photo verification process when they create a profile.

