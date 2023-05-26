Alcatraz updates pricing for facial authentication cloud service

Biometric access control firm Alcatraz AI is trying to tempt new clients with an all-in-one package including hardware, software and warranty.

The California face biometrics company said in a release that the bundling will pave the way for a cloud facial authentication-as-a-service (FAaaS) model.

The updated packages include two options: multi-tenant for $79 per month and enterprise single-tenant for $89.

The bundling “allows corporations to address the increasing need to supply touchless, non-invasive access control for all users, rather than just high-security areas,” says CEO Tina D’Agostin.

The new pricing scheme comes as it attempts to expand internationally. The ISO-certified company opened its European and Middle Eastern offices in November, after completing a $25 million series A round.

This week, Alcatraz also announced its participation in the Datacenter Forum Helsinki June 1. During the event, the company plans to offer its flagship biometric access control software, the Rock, to an increasing number of data centers in Scandinavia, particularly Finland

In May, the company announced it will integrate its technology with its Canadian counterpart Genetec after both companies struck partnerships with Axis Communications. It also added Dean Geribo, head of Moderna’s corporate security, to its advisory board.

