MOSIP adds more authentication providers to its compliance list

Two biometric authentication providers have attained compliance status with MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform), deepening the foundational ID system’s reach in Africa.

In a release coinciding with ID4Africa 2023, Credence ID announced that its line of mobile biometric authentication products has been judged to meet the highest level of Secure Biometric Interface (SBI) security standards for MOSIP certification, which indicates end-to-end encryption of fingerprint and face biometric data. The CredenceECO and Credence-3 biometric authentication devices both received a rating of SBI 2.0.

Bruce Hanson, the CEO of Credence ID, said obtaining MOSIP compliance marked a milestone for the company. “With a growing list of MOSIP adopting countries and Credence ID’s large deployment base in the African region, these first of their kind compliant devices enable Credence ID to support MOSIP’s effort to empower countries around the world using digital ID,” he said.

“We are pleased to welcome Credence ID to our global ecosystem of biometric device providers,” said Sanjith Sundaram, Head of Ecosystem for MOSIP. “We congratulate them on becoming the first integrated device provider to meet the SBI 2.0 requirements on face biometric modality, also supporting fingerprint.”

Madagascar to get MOSIP-approved ID system

MOSIP has also partnered with the government of Madagascar on a pilot project that will see Neurotechnology, a Lithuania-based AI firm, supply a MOSIP compliant Automatic Biometric Authentication System (ABIS) for digital ID registration and credentialing.

In a release, Neurotechnology said its MegaMatcher ABIS is a fast and accurate tool for managing enrollment, ID and verification transactions in identity management systems. It includes a range of biometrics capabilities, including fingerprint, face, iris, palm print, and voice.

“We see MOSIP standards widely adopted in our industry,” said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. “We believe that in the future it will be required even more by different countries for their identity projects, and we consider it very important to have proven in the field that MegaMatcher is fully compliant with MOSIP specifications.”

The MOSIP-approved system is available to Madagascar’s government agencies on request.

Headquartered in Bangalore and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, MOSIP is an open-source, open-standard platform supporting transformation in the digital ID space. In addition to Madagascar, it has been piloted in Sri Lanka, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and Niger, and is to be adopted in the Philippines, Morocco, the Togolese Republic, and Ethiopia.

