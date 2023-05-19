Rise in reusable ID and ‘astounding’ growth for digital ID pros foreseen

Reusable identity is going to be an important trend for digital identification in the next 18 months, according to a marketing report by business intelligence firm CyberRisk Alliance.

CyberRisk executives say they gathered insights about that and other trends from presentation proposals submitted for the company’s May 30 Identiverse conference.

Reusable ID refers to a single digital identity that can be used to access multiple services and application.

This approach will not be applied only to people. Reusable identity is being employed with non-human assets such as connected vehicles, businesses and industrial and domestic devices.

The report also predicts “astounding” growth for digital identity careers, pointing to reported activity in the industry and the increasing interaction of privacy and cybersecurity professionals.

At the same time, more momentum is anticipated in identity orchestration, API protection and privacy-related technology. Corporate consolidations will grow in number as valuations are brought closer to reality.

In one of the safest predictions of the digital ID, CyberRisk says the glacial death of passwords will continue in the year ahead. Growing passkey support by big companies will help the process along.

And there will be “a renewed focus on access control, entitlements, permissions over the next few years,” according to the report.

The news comes as CyberRisk expands. Back in March, CyberRisk bought the assets of the Know Identity Conference for digital identity from Liminal, for example.

