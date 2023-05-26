FB pixel

Rugged ten-print mobile biometric scanner built for use in the field

| Joel R. McConvey
Rugged ten-print mobile biometric scanner built for use in the field
 

Aratek, the Taiwan-based global biometrics security company, is anticipating the widespread adoption of digital ID, and the need for mobile verification hardware, with its new ten-print biometric tablet designed for easy mobile ID management in the field.

According to the company’s website, the Marshall 8 Plus biometric enrolment tablet is “targeted squarely at helping governments and institutions build ecosystems for socio-economic development programs.”

The Marshall 8 Plus boasts quality specs and multi-modal biometrics. It contains an FBI Appendix F, Mobile ID FAP 60 certified 4-4-2-fingerprint sensor for ten-print imaging and authentication, and also comes with integrated facial and iris recognition technology. Adding to its toolkit is a native NFC reader for document verification, barcode scanning for ID or payment processing, and a built-in MRZ reader.

Durability for a variety of environments

The Marshall 8 biometric tablet has an IP65 rating, meaning it can withstand dust and water. Intended for transit and heavy use, it features ergonomic design, a hand strap, and an intuitive, user-friendly interface. Suggested applications include national ID, voter registration, law enforcement, border control, healthcare, transit, and more.

“We expect the Marshall 8 Plus to be the biometric tablet of choice in the massive efforts to develop biometric digital ID ecosystems around the world as part of the grand goal of bridging socio-economic gaps globally, especially in Africa and other developing regions,” said Samuel Wu, vice president for Aratek’s international business division, in a blog post profiling the product.

Aratek’s global reach is on the rise. In February, its A400 and A600 fingerprint scanners obtained MOSIP compliance, opening the path to a larger international market and customer base.

Its products also include the TruFace biometric access control system, and biometric kiosks for border control.

