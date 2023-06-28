Innovatrics launches DNA search capability for law enforcement

Innovatrics is adding DNA identification searches to its biometrics toolbox. The company announced that it will add DNA identification to its automated biometric identification system (ABIS), allowing law enforcement agencies to analyze DNA data during criminal investigations.

The Innovatrics ABIS platform, first launched in 2009, already supports large-scale fingerprint, iris and face matching and will now be able to store and manage DNA profiles with associated biometric data in a single system, the Bratislava, Slovakia-based firm says in its release.

Aside from law enforcement, Innovatrics is also promoting DNA identification for civilian use. The company has struck a partnership with German secure ID firm Veridos, which will include the Innovatrics ABIS database in its VeriDNA software. DNA templates can be recorded in national ID registers with VeriDNA and integrated into smart personal identity documents.

June has been a busy month for Innovatrics. Aside from receiving high marks on the NIST ELFT benchmark this month for its multimodal biometrics tool, the company also announced a deal for digital biometric onboarding with Adastra, an international IT consulting company with headquarters in Prague and Toronto.

The solution allows Adastra’s customers to verify their identity by taking a photograph of their ID and attaching a selfie through a mobile app. Adastra said in a release that the digital onboarding has allowed its customers to complete applications 1.5 times faster and is used by several banks and financial institutions, telecom operators and gas and electricity suppliers.

Next month may be equally busy: Innovatrics said it will be joining AI giants such as Google’s DeepMind at this year’s Eastern European Machine Learning Summer School. The event, which takes place in Kosice, Slovakia in the second week of July, is also expecting guests from MIT, University of Cambridge, Eset, Lyft and nVidia.

Article Topics

ABIS | biometric identification | biometrics | criminal ID | dna | Innovatrics | Veridos