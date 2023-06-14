Tech5 Co-founder Rahul Parthe joins PassiveBolt as strategic advisor

Co-founder and CTO of biometrics and digital ID company Tech5 Rahul Parthe has become a strategic advisor and investor for PassiveBolt, a decentralized identity platform for access management.

The news comes months after the two companies formed a partnership alongside ZKTeco USA and PDQ Manufacturing to build a biometric solution based on decentralized digital identity technology. Tech5 recently revealed that the product is an app that hotel guests use for room entry. One of PassiveBold’s products is KeyShare, which offers a self-sovereign identity (SSI) platform for the hospitality industry.

Tech5 and PassiveBolt say in a statement that Parthe’e experience in biometric technology will help the U.S.-based company’s advancements in digital identity.

“Rahul Parthe‘s addition to our team as a strategic advisor is an exhilarating development,” says Kabir Maiga, CEO of PassiveBolt. “His profound grasp of biometrics and identity solutions perfectly aligns with our company vision. Rahul’s guidance and support will be pivotal in further developing our KeyShare platform and encouraging broad-scale adoption of SSI solutions.”

In the past, Parthe has worked as a biometric system architect for large-scale identity projects such as India’s UIDAI and Indonesia’s National ID. He is currently or has contributed to companies such as Identix, Idemia predecessors Morpho and L1 Identity Solutions, Securimetrics, TOTM Technologies, and InterBio.

During a recent presentation to the European Association for Biometrics, the Tech5 co-founder and chairman praised the role of Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) in meeting both the security and privacy needs of individual users, businesses and governments.

Swiss-headquartered Tech5 joined the Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) in April.

Article Topics

biometrics | decentralized ID | digital identity | PassiveBolt | TECH5