Galaxy phone users in India now have access to digital IDs via Samsung Wallet

It is now possible for users of Samsung Galaxy smartphones to access their Aadhaar digital ID, PAN cards and other digital credentials on their devices using the Samsung Wallet, reports The Times of India (TOI).

Users can also carry other documents such as their driver’s license, vehicle registration documents and even their CoWIN vaccination certificates.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy devices can equally update their Samsung Pay service automatically or manually which is now linked with the Samsung Wallet, according to the outlet. The Wallet enhancements also work with the Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass services on their Galaxy smartphones.

The upgrade comes with many new features and benefits, the report says, including the ease of payment using Samsung Pay.

Other benefits include the ability for Samsung Galaxy smartphone holders to use the Samsung Pass for access to many other mobile applications through biometric authentication, recharge FASTag electronic toll collection accounts, store flight boarding passes, and book train tickets, among other functions.

TOI also explains that from the Samsung Wallet, passengers will also be able to show their travel credentials such as passports at airports.

Other than carrying personal ID credentials, it is said that with the Samsung Wallet, users will be able to have access to more than 2,000 different services, including UPI, bill payment services, other IDs, mobility and travel documents, among others.

The Samsung Wallet is protected by Samsung Know, which uses biometrics to ensure the protection and safety of users’ personal data.

Samsung says the innovation is meant to support the Indian government’s digital transformation drive.

Aadhaar | digital ID | digital wallets | India | Samsung